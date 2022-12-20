How strong is the upcoming partnership between Lawrenceville and the Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity group?
Strong enough for the city to pledge 15-person weekend shifts by city employees to help on two of the builds for the nonprofit.
That's the unique part of the agreement, which the city announced at its Dec. 14 council meeting. The City Council approved a project to build four houses in the upcoming year in the Lawrenceville city limits, located in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off Springlake Road. The project will begin in the first quarter of 2023.
“Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity is so excited about our partnership with the City of Lawrenceville to build four affordable homes in Lawrenceville in 2023,” said Brent Bohanan, Executive Director of Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity. “It has been a long time since we have built in Lawrenceville due the lack of appropriate and affordable land.
"The land provided by the city is perfect for our program and will benefit four hard-working families in our community."
Part of Habitat for Humanity’s business model is for future owners and community leaders to work side-by-side to make their dreams of homeownership a reality. But what makes this project unique is the fact that other city employees from Lawrenceville will help with the builds.
“The City Council and I are delighted to partner with Habitat for Humanity. This initiative supports affordable housing and unites our employees and community leaders in service to our fellow man,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “And we are just getting started.”
According to city officials, Lawrenceville will provide $100,000 to the project using ARPA funding for construction. Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity will sell the homes to individuals meeting the income requirements of the Habitat program.
City officials said the homes will contain at least 1,500 square feet of heated space, a two-car garage and a working fireplace and chimney.
"This project demonstrates the city’s commitment to its community and affordable housing for its citizens," Bohanan said. "We are grateful for the city’s support and look forward to working together to change the futures of four families in 2023.”
Additional information about volunteering for the project will be shared at lawrencevillega.org as it becomes available, city officials said.
