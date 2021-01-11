This conceptual rendering of the library and museum that will be housed at the old Hooper Renwick School shows the museum addition as well as the exterior of the old school, which was Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years leading up to desegregation.
This conceptual rendering of the library and museum that will be housed at the old Hooper Renwick School shows the entrance to the museum addition that will face Neal Boulevard. The front of the old school, which was Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years leading up to desegregation, can be seen in the background.
This conceptual rendering of the library and museum that will be housed at the old Hooper Renwick School shows the upper museum plaza along Neal Boulevard. The old school was Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years leading up to desegregation.
This conceptual rendering of the library and museum that will be housed at the old Hooper Renwick School shows the staircase leading from upper museum plaza along Neal Boulevard to the lower library lobby. The old school was Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years leading up to desegregation.
This conceptual rendering of the library and museum that will be housed at the old Hooper Renwick School shows the library space in the original part of the building, including its classroom areas. The old school was Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years leading up to desegregation.
This conceptual rendering of the library and museum that will be housed at the old Hooper Renwick School shows the planned site plan for the property. The old school was Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years leading up to desegregation.
This undated photo shows the Hooper Renwick School building, including the original building as well as later additions. The old school was Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years leading up to desegregation.
Hooper Renwick School students socialize outside the school in this undated photo. For years, the school was the only facility that African-American students from across Gwinnett County attended until desegregation occurred in the late 1960’s.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County officials have unveiled a conceptual look for the new library that will be located inside a key site in the history of the county's African-American community.
After more than three years of talking about how to preserve the old school — which had been Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years before to desegregation in the late 1960s — the conceptual renderings and other details about the future plans for the building were released Monday by the city.
Plans call for a 13,600-square-foot addition with a library and museum in the building.
City and county officials are saying the facility, once the plans are built out, will mark for a first for libraries in the southeastern U.S.
“The new Lawrenceville branch of the Gwinnett Public Library will be the first themed library in the Southeast,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said in a statement. “As a themed library, it will incorporate cultural and historic objects and artifacts with the library’s resources and information to benefit the patrons it serves.
"The new library will encourage people of today to learn about the history of segregation and desegregation in Gwinnett County through the stories, accomplishments and personal items from people who attended the Hooper Renwick School in years past. I am truly excited about the creative and educational opportunities this presents and am grateful for the collaboration between the County, the city, and residents to make this happen.”
Under the agreement, the city will transfer ownership of the building to the county, who will manage and operate the facility. The closing on that transfer is expected to happen around the beginning of April.
Officials from Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County and a Hooper Renwick legacy and preservation committee announced plans Thursday to restore and preserve the original 12-classroom school building. The county will also relocate its Lawrenceville library branch, which also serves as the Gwinnett County Public Libraries headquarters, to the site as an addition to be built by 2021.
In addition to the 13,600-square-foot addition, the facility will include the 11,400-square-foot existing building. Beyond having a library and a museum, plans for the facility call for restoring 20 windows on the building's front facade to their original appearance; a new second-floor entrance from Neal Boulevard; 1,500-square feet of community space with a sink, counter space and room to accommodate up to 100 people; and the incorporating of architectural elements of the old school into the design of the library.
The city will donate artifacts from the Hooper Renwick School, including wood from its gymnasium floor, a scoreboard and a cafeteria window to be used at the facility. It will also work with the Hooper Renwick Legacy Preservation Committee to collect additional artifacts related to the school.
The county will get input from the city before deciding on a final name for the facility, Lawrenceville officials said.
"While there was give and take in reaching the Agreement between the city and county, the Hooper Renwick Legacy Preservation Committee is excited that the Hooper Renwick School building will be preserved for future generations and will re-emerge as the Hooper Renwick Library,” Hooper Renwick Legacy Preservation Committee chairwoman Theresa Bailey said.
“This historically significant structure will stand as a tribute to the African American community, past, present and future, and their experience in Gwinnett County."
The city will pay the county nearly $1.7 million to help cover costs of construction the library addition and renovating the existing space. It is also expected to do streetscape work and install sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, landscaping and on-street parking at the site.
PHOTOS: Conceptual images of Hooper Renwick library and museum
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
The county is expected to have a liaison act as an “Interpretive Resources Project Coordinator” who will help the committee collect artifacts; come up with educational messages, interactive displays to showcase the artifacts; designing programming; and create and carry out strategic initiatives.
"We are very pleased that the creation of the Hooper Renwick Library has passed one of its last major hurdles with the signing of this agreement,” Hooper Renwick Legacy Preservation Committee Vice Chairwoman Joyce Moore said. “Our committee is delighted and poised to continue the essential work of designing education programs and acquiring artifacts to make the vision we've nurtured for the last four years a reality."
The fact that a decision has been made on how the Hooper Renwick library will look, and what it will contain, is a major step for the community. The city had at one time planned to just tear down the old school to make room for the SouthLawn development, possibly with a marker placed to recognize the school's existence.
A group of Hooper-Renwick School students is pictured in the school’s library. For years, the school was the only facility that black students from across Gwinnett County attended until desegregation occurred in the late 1960s. (Photos: Courtesy of the Gwinnett Historical Society)
Hooper Renwick School students socialize outside the school in this undated photo. For years, the school was the only facility that African-American students from across Gwinnett County attended until desegregation occurred in the late 1960’s.
This undated photo shows the Hooper Renwick School building, including the original building as well as later additions. The old school was Gwinnett's only school for Black students in the years leading up to desegregation.
Special Photo
Members of the Hooper Renwick class of 1953 are seen at their graduation ceremony in this photo from the Gwinnett Historical Society's holdings.
Photo: Gwinnett Historical Society
Special Photo
Students at the Hooper Renwick School in Lawrenceville play basketball outdoors in this 1953 photo from the Gwinnett Historical Society's holdings.
Photo: Gwinnett Historical Society
A bus is shown at the Hooper Renwick School in Lawrenceville for a hot lunch fundraiser in this 1953 photo from the Gwinnett Historical Society's holdings.
Photo: Gwinnett Historical Society
The Hooper Renwick boy's basketball team is shown in this 1953 photo from the Gwinnett Historical Society's holdings.
Photo: Gwinnett Historical Society
The Hooper Renwick girl's basketball team is seen in this 1953 photo from the Gwinnett Historical Society's holdings.
Photo: Gwinnett Historical Society
A Hooper Renwick is shown watering some shrubbery at the school in this 1953 photo from the Gwinnett Historical Society's holdings.
Photo: Gwinnett Historical Society
The Hooper Renwick School's principal and some of its students show off the school's new film projector in this 1953 photo from the Gwinnett Historical Society's holdings.
Photo: Gwinnett Historical Society
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
The Hooper Renwick choir is seen performing at the school's 1953 graduation ceremony in this photo from the Gwinnett Historical Society's holdings.
Photo: Gwinnett Historical Society
The old school's alumni decried the move, however, and pushed city leaders tom find a way to preserve the building instead. That led to the city reaching an agreement with the county to preserve the original part of the building with community space and a museum to Hooper Renwick's legacy, and build a new Lawrenceville library as an add-on.
A committee of alumni was formed to guide the process of designing the look of the facility, working for the last couple of years on that, and insisting that people should still be able to see the old school's front facade from Neal Boulevard.
Graduates of the old Hooper Renwick School in Lawrenceville raised concerns Tuesday that early plans for the school’s preservation, with a new library attached, might mean covering up a piece of local African-American history.
“The preservation of the Hooper Renwick School is the capstone of the SouthLawn development,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “We are delighted to see this important piece of our community’s history preserved. This is local government at its very best — a creative partnership between city and county sparked by a dedicated committee of community volunteers.”
