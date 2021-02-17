Lawrenceville officials are partnering with their Gwinnett County counterparts and Impact46 to help support a center created last spring to help city residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county and the city are providing matching funds of $525,000 for the Lawrenceville Response Center. The Lawrenceville City Council approved its support on Feb. 10, and city officials said the county is providing funding through CARES Act money.
“The original vision for the Lawrenceville Response Center was to utilize partnerships – local government, churches, local businesses, schools, nonprofits, and neighborhoods - to provide solutions for immediate and long-term needs in our community,” Mayor David Still said. “The city of Lawrenceville is delighted to provide matching funds, along with Gwinnett County, to support our community and bring about life-changing assistance to our neighbors in need.”
Impact46, along with other nonprofits and strategic partnerships, established the center in April 2020. The vision at the center's outset was to provide residents who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic with emergency assistance by using a long-term approach and a collaborative strategy.
Some of the partners for the center include the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia, The Scott Hudgens Family Foundation, Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services, The United Way and private donors. The center has a paid staff of five people.
“The Lawrenceville Response Center has managed to raise an impressive $175,000 from small and large donors, with additional funding matched by Gwinnett County and the city of Lawrenceville,” County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said. “These actions reflect a strong partnership and collaboration to aid vulnerable families and residents as they struggle through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The ripple effect of the pandemic is hurting so many people from the threat of homelessness to food insecurity to access to transportation and/or loss of income. Gwinnett County is grateful to have opportunities to help support our neighbors, friends and communities during these difficult times."
The center, in 2020 alone, served 786 people with rent and shelter, childcare, utility, employment and food assistance. The number of people served includes 381 children. The resource center's officials helped 28 families move being homeless or living in temporary housing to having permanent housing through negotiations and rental arrears forgiveness. The center also helped those families get jobs that pay livable wages.
It launched a new website, lawrencevilleresponsecenter.com, Feb. 7 to offer people who need assistance with a more efficient experience. The center's assistance is available to residents of Lawrenceville who lost their job or are housing insecure because of the pandemic.
“The Lawrenceville Response Center is the result of partnerships, large and small,” Impact46 Director Jen Young said. "Foundations, churches, and local nonprofits have helped support the residents of Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County through coordinated services, financial donations, and in-kind contributions to the LRC. Their willingness to partner and collaborate with us made the matching funds from the city of Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County possible. We truly are a collaborative built around the love of the city, and the generosity of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.