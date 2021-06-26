For Lawrenceville officials, the new college corridor connecting Georgia Gwinnett College with the city's downtown district has been called a "red carpet" coming from the college to the heart of Lawrenceville.
GGC President Jan Joseph is quick to point out, however, that the new gateway does in fact go in both directions — people can use it to come to the college from the Lawrenceville Square.
"You know, red carpets don't always go in one direction," Joseph said. "They are carpets, they go both ways, so I would say let's just make it a green carpet, a GGC green carpet to campus."
City leaders and officials from GGC gathered on one of the roundabouts on the corridor — officially called the Collins Hill Extension — to cut a ribbon and officially open the road on Thursday.
The corridor, which cuts a new path between Northdale Road and the northern most branch of North Clayton Street, has been in the works for years, with officials saying it is a key step in a stronger relationship between the college and the city.
"In our vision statement, we state that we're a college town of tomorrow and it's been stated that maybe we need to change that soon because the future is here," Mayor David Still said. "We've got this college corridor. We're connecting both GGC and the downtown area and we want to be team players with them."
The college corridor is intended to open a new path for economic development between GGC and the Lawrenceville Train Depot, just north of the square. The Lawrenceville Downtown Development Authority would be tasked with handling that side of the project.
"We are looking for mixed-use," City Manager Chuck Warbington said. "So, it will be a mixture of residential, fee-simple types of residential, maybe town homes, maybe single family, mixed in with some boutique type retail.
"And, as you get closer to the depot area, kind of play off the breweries and the distilleries that are being built there and are already there."
Joseph said that development will benefit GGC students as well as city residents as Lawrenceville and the school build on a "town-gown relationship" to make Lawrenceville more of a college town.
"It's not just 'You're going to go downtown,'" she said. "It's a passage way of places where you can pause on your way downtown. You could be taking a bike ride, or you could be taking a walk, from campus and you can pause and shop. You can pause and eat as you make your way downtown. You can go to a concert downtown on the (Lawrenceville) Lawn and, on your way back in the evening, pause for a late evening dinner.
"It's not just a corridor. You know, people have talked about whether it's the destination or the journey. This is the journey."
Warbington said the city will work with its Arts Council to come up with a substantial piece of art to fill the roundabout closest to Hurricane Shoals Road and GGC's campus. Joseph said she would like to see something installed there that effectively welcomes visitors to GGC.
GGC's president explained the "town-gown relationship" is important for a college because one of the things prospective students look for is a college town environment where they can feel like they are transitioning to adulthood.
In other words, Joseph said, they are looking for a place where they feel they can get a true "college experience."
"This allows, from a space perspective, to build out what we hope would be a really vibrant college campus, a really vibrant community, because we have students who live on campus but then we have to find things for them to do when they're on campus," Joseph said. "Where do they go? How do they engage? So, this allows them to spend time and resources, and money as well, on the corridor as it develops.
"And, certainly taking them into downtown safely with bike paths, being able to walk (and be) connected to the shopping areas from up the hill here (at Hurricane Shoals Road) to down into the city ... it truly allows for the campus to become a college town, a college campus."
Warbington didn't rule out the possibility of something like a trolley service running along the corridor to ferry students and residents back and forth between GGC's campus and downtown Lawrenceville.
But, Joseph said the corridor and other efforts underway in the city, such as the planned Hilton Tapestry Hotel planned for downtown, will have a big impact for GGC because it will help attract big events to campus.
The college recently got approval to construct a new building that Joseph calls the college's "Gateway project." It will have space to host guest lecturers or debates in addition to athletic events. GGC is also preparing to make a pitch to host the NAIA tennis tournament.
Joseph said the new college corridor and other amenities being developed in Lawrenceville could help land those big events and speakers.
"It allows for us to not just say we have an event, that we have an event that is for the city of Lawrenceville, that is supporting Gwinnett County," she said.
