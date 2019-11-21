Lawrenceville's Gas Department is being recognized for its safety efforts - again.
The department recently received the American Public Gas Association’s Safety Award at the 2019 APGA Operations Conference. It is the fifth consecutive year that the department has received the award and city leaders took time this week to recognize the department for its efforts.
“Keeping safety first continues to be the top priority for our gas professionals,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said in a statement. “To be a five-year national safety award recipient indicates five years of quality service to our taxpayers and utility customers. Congratulations to all.”
The award recognizes natural gas providers who have high safety records and performance standards which are based on the number of man-hours worked and hours lost to injury.
“The utility industry demands safety at all times," Assistant City Manager Barry Mock said. "I am extremely proud of the Natural Gas Department, led by Todd Hardigree for its daily commitment to safety. This award is well-deserved and a true team effort.”