A family looks through comic books they picked up on the Lawrenceville Square during a previous Free Comic Book Day celebration in Lawrenceville. The city will hold this year's celebration on Saturday.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Representatives of Cosmo's holds up a copy of one of the free comics books that will distributed on the Lawrenceville Square on Saturday during Free Comic Book Day festivities.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
A representative of AR Workshop holds up a copy of one of the free comics books that will distributed on the Lawrenceville Square on Saturday during Free Comic Book Day festivities.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
A representative of Boulder Creek Coffee holds up a copy of one of the free comics books that will distributed on the Lawrenceville Square on Saturday during Free Comic Book Day festivities.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
A representative of the Aurora Theatre holds up a copy of one of the free comics books that will distributed on the Lawrenceville Square on Saturday during Free Comic Book Day festivities.
Superheroes and villains, historical figures, high schoolers getting into typical teenager antics and even little blue mushroom-dwelling creatures will take over Lawrenceville this weekend.
Although COVID-19 has played havoc with the schedule in 2020 and 2021, Free Comic Book Day will be celebrated in the city on Saturday, giving comic book lovers an opportunity to scour downtown Lawrenceville in search of about 50 special free comic books. As has always been the case with Free Comic Book Day, different vendors around the Lawrenceville Square will have different comic books to hand out to visitors.
And, one again, the city is partnering with Galactic Quest to host the celebration, part of the nationwide celebration of Free Comic Book Day.
"Wear your favorite costume as you visit the shops around the square to find free comic books from your favorite artists," city officials said in an announcement about the celebration.
The comic book distribution will begin at 9 a.m., and the city has expanded the celebration with additional festivities — including a chalk art contest, music, food vendors, children's activities and an Artist Alley — that begin at noon on the Lawrenceville Lawn. There will also be a "Superhero Yoga" at Performance Power Yoga from 10 a.m. until noon.
The city is also teasing some special appearances, including Anime Weekend Atlanta, Ghostbusters of Atlanta and the 501st Legion, which is a group of Star Wars Imperial Storm Troopers.
Among the books that will handed out at stores around the Lawrenceville Square, while supplies last, on Saturday are ones featuring Spider-Man, the Avengers, Archie, Sonic The Hedge Hog, Blade Runner, The Smurfs, The Legend of Korra, Judge Dredd and Star Wars characters.
There will even be a comic book featuring Rosa Parks.
Writers and artists are also expected to be at the event. These include Cape Overdrive writer Braxton A. Cosby and Afua Richardson, who did artwork for "Black Panther World of Wakanda," "XMen 92," "All-Star Batman" and "HBO's Lovecraft Country" and created the upcoming "Aquarius The Book of Mer" series.
Galactic Quest is planning to hold Free Comic Book Day festivities and quests at both its Lawrenceville and Buford stores.
