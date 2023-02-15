As the church celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, Senior Pastor Adam Hilderbrandt is adamant that the city and the church continue their centuries-long connection through an initiative known as “Lawrenceville First.”
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church will hold a dedication for this bell, which was cast for the church in 1903 and hung in 1904, will be rededicated at a ceremony on Feb. 19.
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
The bell sits in front of the Lawrenceville First United Church.
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
An aerial view of Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church.
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
The Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church was previously located at the site which is now the Aurora Theatre.
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
A photo of the original church building for Lawrenceville First United Methodist church, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church was located where the Aurora Theatre now stands.
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
The steeple of Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church.
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
Photo: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church
In many ways, the city of Lawrenceville and Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church have grown and developed together, as the city was incorporated in 1821 (making it the second-oldest municipality in metro Atlanta) and the church was established just two years later.
As the church celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, Senior Pastor Adam Hilderbrandt is adamant that the city and the church continue their centuries-long connection through an initiative known as “Lawrenceville First.”
“Through COVID, every church had to figure out what involvement and engagement looked like,” said Hilderbrandt, who has served as pastor for five years. “COVID really forced us to think about what we do and why we do it, so when I started here, I started using the phrase ‘Lawrenceville First;’ we’re going to put Lawrenceville first and really serve this community well. And in COVID we really got to live that out.”
Lawrenceville First UMC has offered a helping hand to a number of entities in the community, including homeless shelters, food cooperatives and the schools in the Central Gwinnett Cluster.
“We started talking about the reality of connecting the church to the community and the community to the church, and really just being engaged and involved in what’s happening in our community and not waiting for folks to come to us, but being willing to go and serve and love people,” said Hilderbrandt. “That’s lived itself out in a lot of ways, specifically around some of our ministry partners.”
The church, which was founded in February 1823 by the Rev. William Justice Parks, is focusing on its anniversary this month, with special services each week. On the first Sunday of February, a confirmation celebration was held, and on the second Sunday of the month, Lawrenceville FUMC’s community partners were invited to speak to the congregation.
“We decided the whole month of February we were going to celebrate,” said Hilderbrandt. “The first Sunday we did confirmation, which is an opportunity for our sixth-graders to say ‘yes’ to Jesus and ‘yes’ to the church.
“This last Sunday we invited our community partners, who came to share words of thanks. Mayor David Still is a member of our church and he presented a proclamation and shared a little bit of his story and how this church has influenced his life.”
This Sunday (Feb. 19), former pastor Davis Chappell — now senior pastor at Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee — will return to preach, and a very special dedication is also planned. Hilderbrandt noted that from 1904 until 1972, the church met in the building which now houses the Aurora Theatre, which plays a role in the special ceremony.
“We will also be rededicating our church bell,” said Hilderbrandt. “The bell was cast for the facility at the Aurora in 1903 and was hung in 1904. We were able to get it back when they were transitioning the building to the theater. The city gave the church bell to us and it’s been at our campgrounds for at least a decade. As a part of our 200th anniversary, we sent it to Ohio to be refinished and now it’s on a pedestal in front of our sanctuary, so we’ll take time for a rededication as well on Sunday.”
On Feb. 26, the church — which generally offers three Sunday morning services — will have a single service at 10:30 a.m. with post-service activities planned.
“We’ve got lots of things going on,” said Hilderbrandt. “We’ll have big music, we’ll all be together and afterwards we’ll be having a luncheon so the whole congregation will be sitting around the same table.”
There are two additional history tours scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, one at 11 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.
Hilderbrandt said the church will take opportunities throughout the year to commemorate the important moments in the life of the church, which has a membership of about 2,600 with approximately 1,000 active members. Hilderbrandt also said church members have really gotten into the spirit of the anniversary celebration.
“People have been having a great time,” he said. “Everybody’s talking about it and celebrating with us. It’s neat to hear people excited about their church and excited what it’s meant to this community through 200 years. The church and the city really grew up together.”
If You Go What: Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church Celebration Sunday for its 200th anniversary When: Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m., lunch to follow Where: 395 W. Crogan St., Lawrenceville More info: Go to www.lvfirst.org/turning200
