Lawrenceville’s Finance Department was recently recognized for its financial reporting skills for the fourth consecutive year.
The city has received the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.”
The award recognizes governments for their accounting and financial reporting efforts, and is considered the highest form of recognition a governmental body can receive in that area.
“Lawrenceville’s mission to provide the highest quality services to its citizens and businesses is achieved through the talents of well-trained and knowledgeable staff,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said.
“We are proud of our Finance Department and the Citizens Financial Review Committee for attaining this notable achievement and maintaining Lawrenceville’s standards for responsible budgeting and transparency.”
Lawrenceville runs on a July 1 to June 30 fiscal calendar and the recognition comes as city leaders prepare to begin work on Lawrenceville’s fiscal year 2021 budget, which is set to be adopted around the middle of next year.
“We appreciate the leadership of the Mayor and Council that enable our team to achieve excellence to this level,” Lawrenceville Finance Director Keith Lee said.
“This award represents a host of individuals coming together to provide significant, detailed and responsible budgetary decisions for our community and we are grateful for their collective effort.”
Lawrenceville officials said residents can view the city’s annual report by visiting www.lawrencevillega.org and checking in the Financial Services area under the “Government” tab at the top left of portion of the page.