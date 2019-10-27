The work is still ongoing, but the payoff is terrifying.
Vilonte McCloud was on a 20-foot ladder on Tuesday attaching Pink Panther foam to the outside of his home in Lawrenceville. The foam is painted to look like boards that shutter the windows of a haunted house in an unsuspecting neighborhood.
He, his girlfriend Megan Johnson and their daughter Trinity live in a tranquil subdivision. On Tuesday afternoon, kids on their street were outside enjoying the crisp fall weather. Meanwhile, McCloud and Johnson were turning the front yard of their cookie-cutter home into a graveyard and the inside into the scene of a bloody massacre.
Johnson and McCloud, also known as the Haunt Junkies, said their passion can sometimes rub their neighborhood homeowners association the wrong way.
“It’s a love-hate relationship,” Johnson said.
Their house is easy to spot on their cul-de-sac, and parking can turn their street one-way since their attraction last year has grown to welcome in guests from outside of their neighborhood. But Haunt Junkies’ goal isn’t sinister: they want to provide a free, scary experience for Trick-or-Treaters and carnival games for kids who aren’t ready for the intensity of the house.
It’s the third year the couple is opening their own house to the public. Their house will open on Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 to guests looking get the ever-loving daylights scared out of them. McCloud and Johnson are self-described horror enthusiasts. They don’t go through months of designing and planning a haunted house just for fun — though fun is at least 50% of what inspires them each year. The Haunt Junkies want to provide high-quality scares. They estimated over three years they’ve spent between $40,000 and $50,000 on the haunted house. The house includes eight actors, and guests who enter the house consent to actors possibly grabbing them.
“The amount of intensity we bring to the haunted house is actually a lot for most,” McCloud said.
“They don’t realize that driving through our subdivision.”
The attraction itself starts in their foyer, where an actor introduces the narrative of the haunted house: You’re invited in the home of a normal suburban family that turns into vampires on Halloween. Guests make their way down a hallway into a kitchen that looks like the scene of a murder. Victims move into the dining room where a dinner of severed hands and faces is served before they walk back toward the foyer and venture into the garage, which is a pitch-black maze with walls lined with bones and coffins.
“That’s the toughest thing: making your story and making it make sense in the house,” Johnson said. “We’re not just a bunch of random scary rooms.”
McCloud and Johnson said each year they try to revise and improve the attraction they presented last year. Halloween 2018 was the first year they made their front yard part of the attraction. McCloud and Johnson build almost everything that’s in or around the house — from the tombstones, pillars and tunnel to the eight-foot grim reaper they made out of plaster-like Monster Mud.
Over the years, perfecting the house takes some trial and error. This year their business partner, Jay Silla, has helped them get the house ready to open.
“(The first year) people just walked in the house, did a loop and didn’t even know how to exit,” McCloud said.
“Last year, the amount of people we brought out was amazing. We hand no idea, one, we were going to enjoy it and, two, the response we’d get.”
Living in the house can be constraining. The only areas that are essentially untouched by fake gore and props are their living room and second floor. They almost exclusively live in those two areas for a few months and leave their cars in the driveway while they build out the haunted house. They’re unable to use their kitchen, so they order dinner on Uber Eats frequently.
Their 7-year-old daughter, Trinity, attends Baggett Elementary School. She said not many of her friends know she lives in a haunted house — not that she’s embarrassed, but more so because it feels normal to her now. Her parents said she’s fine with the house developing around her, but hasn’t gone through to experience it with its full sound effects and actors yet.
“It’s because you keep pranking me,” she said to her dad.
Her parents said Trinity is growing to look forward to the haunted house, even if she’s not ready for the attraction yet.
“She’s like, ‘Oh you sprayed our kitchen with blood? No big deal,’” Johnson said.
McCloud and Johnson met in 2011, but it was later in their relationship they began to bond over their enthusiasm for horror films and haunted houses. The started blogging reviews of haunted houses, at one point visiting 33 attractions in eight different states in the span of a few months. Now, their haunted house is a common passion for both of them.
“We were like, ‘We know so much about this, why don’t we just create our own?’” Johnson said.
Haunt Junkies has aspirations beyond their Lawrenceville house. They envision owning a house and land where they can build multiple attractions for “scream park.” For now, they’re building the notoriety of their DIY haunted house. They currently only accept donations at the house, while they try to build their name and the Haunt Junkie brand.
The family is also planning other creative projects. They’re producing a short film based on a script written by Silla, who also helps them with the haunted house.
“We’re not weird, we just like horror stuff,” Johnson said. “Haunt Junkies is definitely like a lifestyle. We’re trying to kind of bring this genre to a crowd that’s not always into it.”