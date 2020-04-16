Lawrenceville leaders have extended the city's state of emergency to match a statewide one that has already been extended by Gov. Brian Kemp to mid-May because of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic.
Lawrenceville's state of emergency will now last through May 13, the same date that the statewide emergency declaration is set to expire. The city council voted this week to approve the local extension, which was issued by Mayor David Still.
“I continue to believe it is in the best interest of the City to declare a local state of emergency,” Still said in a statement. “Extending the current order to match the Governor’s is the right decision for Lawrenceville, placing our City in the best possible position to continue to provide for the protection, safety, health and welfare of the public.”
City officials said Lawrenceville's emergency declaration does not conflict with or differ from the statewide declaration issued by Kemp.
The city's declaration allows meetings of the City Council and any other city public meeting to be conducted by teleconference. It also lets City Manager Chuck Warbington have the authority to take any actions deemed necessary to protect residents public health and safety, with Still's approval.
The declaration also lets the city make emergency provision purchases; allows city staff to waive certain ordinances and regulations on a temporary basis to help businesses; lets restaurants that are licensed to sell beer and wine to sell unopened bottles of either for offsite consumption with a food purchase; postpones the due date for restaurants to pay excise taxes on alcoholic beverage sales; continue operating drive thru or pick-up lanes for restaurants on the Lawrenceville Square; and postponed any matter that requires a public hearing before the City Council until after the state of emergency ends.
“Since March, the city leadership has been extremely creative in their response to this crisis,” Still said. “They have utilized staggered staffing, creatively supported local businesses, offered a utility stabilization plan for financially struggling customers, and provided hazard pay for front line police officers and E911 staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.