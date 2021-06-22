A Lawrenceville Housing Authority-owned duplex north of the Lawrenceville Square caught on fire Sunday morning, after a tree fell down and took out a power line in its backyard as Tropical Depression Claudette moved through the area.
Gwinnett County firefighters were called to the duplex, which is located on the 100 block of Maltbie Street, near the intersection of Maltbie and North Perry Streets, at 9:25 a.m. after a 911 caller noticed smoke and flames. Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming through the roof. They found a woman home in one of the units in the building and, as they did a walkaround of the building, they discovered the tree and power line down in the backyard.
Firefighters deployed fire attack hose lines to the front door of the woman's unit and Lawrenceville's utilities department showed up to secure power and gas lines.
"The fire originated in the attic near the area where the power supply comes into the home," Lt. Justin Wilson said. "The fire appears to have occurred secondary to the tree falling across the power lines in the backyard, disrupting power to the duplex. The tree likely fell last night as the effects of Tropical Depression Claudette moved through the area. A fire investigator was informed of the suspected origin and cause of the fire.
"According to the occupant of the unit on the left side, she stated the power went out sometime late last night during the storms. This morning, she had her window open in her bedroom and smelled smoke but attributed the smell to someone possibly grilling. It wasn’t until firefighters banged on the door that she was alerted to the blaze in the attic. A smoke alarm was located in her unit that was installed by Gwinnett County firefighters in 2015. Due to the location of the smoke and flames in the attic, the alarm did not activate."
Wilson said the duplex's attic space was heavily damaged by flames and that there was water damage elsewhere in the building, but there were no injuries reported. The resident of the other unit in the duplex was not home when the fire began.
Wilson said flames were found on the back side of the building and that the attic was heavily engulfed in flames. The first responding crew used a fire hydrant in the front yard for a positive water supply and, with help from additional responding crews, got the fire under control in about 10 minutes. A rapid intervention crew was established in the duplex's front yard.
"Both adults were displaced due to the damage and requested temporary assistance from the American Red Cross," Wilson said. "The duplex is owned and operated by the Lawrenceville Housing Authority who was notified and sent a representative to the scene."
Wilson said the fire department is encouraging residents to make sure they practice home fire safety in light of the duplex fire. This includes making sure there is a working smoke alarm on each level of the home, and in every bedroom, as well as having an escape plan in place and regularly practicing fire drills.
Residents who would like additional information about home fire safety can call the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or send an email to fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
