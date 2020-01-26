Lawrenceville resident Kim Dowis and her border collie Bendetta recently left their mark hundreds of miles away from home.
Dowis and Bendetta earned blue ribbons at the United States Dog Agility Association Sunshine Regional Championship. The event was held Jan. 9-12 in Elkton, Fla.
Both canine athletes and their handlers competed for top honors as well as qualification to the Cynosport World Games of Dog Agility that will be held in California this fall. There were 97 dogs overall in the championship.
Bendetta, 8, was named Regional Champion in Grand Prix, as well as Masters Challenge Biathlon, which requires speed and accuracy on hurdles, tunnels, A-frame and weave poles.
Dowis has been competing in agility since 1994. She has trained and competed at the highest levels of agility with a variety of her dogs and even teaches at Sirius Dog Agility Training Center in Tucker.
She will be traveling to Texas to compete in another regional championship event in a few weeks.
“I enjoy the bond I have developed with my dogs over the years,” she said. “Agility requires an immense amount of trust between the handler and the dog. I also love the camaraderie amongst the competitors. We are like a really big family.”
The USDAA is the world’s largest, independent canine sports authority dedicated to promoting the sport of dog agility as a recreational, family sport that fosters responsible pet ownership.
Dog agility requires dynamic physical and mental engagement for dogs and humans. The canine athletes compete against the clock as they are guided by their owners only by voice and movement cues. The canines fly over hurdles, weave between poles, race through tunnels and bound onto see-saws.
Obstacles are set according to the dogs’ height and experience level, allowing dogs of all breeds and sizes to compete.
The sport’s roots go back to Great Britain in the 1970s and in the U.S. a decade later, with the creation of the USDAA in 1986.
The USDAA is hosting regional championships this year in Japan, Canada, Mexico, Spain and the U.S. For more information, visit USDAA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.