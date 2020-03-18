The Lawrenceville City Council voted Wednesday afternoon to declare a state of emergency in the city, authorizing city leaders to take extraordinary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 and help businesses affected by the outbreak.
The declaration will be in effect until April 17.
Among the measures the city will take include: City Council and all other city public meetings being conducted by telephone if they chose to do so; allowing City Manager Chuck Warbington to take actions he deems necessary to protect the public health as long as Mayor David Still approves it; allowing restaurants that have licenses to sell beer and wine for on premise consumption to sell unopened bottles of beer or wine with a food purchase; delaying alcohol excise tax payment due dates for restaurants that are licensed to sell alcohol; and the creation of drive thru or pick-up lanes for restaurants on the Lawrenceville Square.
“I believe it is in the best interest of the city to declare a local state of emergency to provide certain emergency powers to cope with such an emergency for the protection, safety, health and welfare of the public,” Still said in a statement.
“In addition, this action will allow the city to be creative in responding to the needs of our local businesses in order to lessen the impact to their bottom line.”
