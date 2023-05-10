Lawrenceville officials said crimes such as homicides, rapes, robberies and assaults continued to be below their pre- and early COVID numbers last year.
The city released its 2022 crime stats on Tuesday. The numbers are broken down into two groups. One is "crimes against persons," and the other is "crimes against property."
According to the data, crimes against persons — which includes homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults — is down nearly 29.2% from where it was in 2019, the year before the pandemic began. Four years ago, the number totaled 96. Last year, it was 68, staying virtually level with 2021's stats.
“This is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the outstanding officers serving this community,” Lawrenceville Police Chief John Mullin said in a statement. “We will continue evaluating and improving our operations to maintain a safe community for all who live, work, and play in Lawrenceville.”
Early on in the pandemic, crimes against persons hovered just below 100 incidents per year. In addition to the 96 crimes seen in 2019, there were 92 crimes in 2020. A year later, in 2021, however, the number dropped to 67 crimes against persons.
The city did not release a specific breakdown by individual offense.
But, crimes against persons is not the only category that saw a decline. Crimes against property — which includes burglary, arson, larceny and motor vehicle theft — was also down in 2022. This category has been in a state of flux from one year to the next, however.
In 2022, there were 693 crimes against property in Lawrenceville. In 2019, there were 759 such crimes in the city, but the number dropped to 672 crimes in 2020 only to go back up to 728 crimes in 2021.
Still, city leaders are celebrating the numbers.
“An overall reduction in crime is great news for our community when we are often seeing increases across the nation,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “I am grateful to the men and women of our Lawrenceville Police Department who work to keep our community safe every day and for the attention to detail provided in their reporting.”
