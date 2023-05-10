Lawrenceville Police Headquarters.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Lawrenceville police said the number of crimes against people that occurred in the city last year remained below pre-COVID pandemic numbers.

 Special Photo

Lawrenceville officials said crimes such as homicides, rapes, robberies and assaults continued to be below their pre- and early COVID numbers last year.

The city released its 2022 crime stats on Tuesday. The numbers are broken down into two groups. One is "crimes against persons," and the other is "crimes against property."

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.