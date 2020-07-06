A dog died because of injuries it sustained during a house fire in unincorporated Lawrenceville while its owners were out running errands Sunday afternoon, Gwinnett fire officials said.
Firefighters responded at 5:02 p.m. to a report of a house fire on the 3000 block of Dowry Drive NW. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a one-story, wood-frame house on a slab.
"Firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions on the interior and an active fire in the kitchen area," Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. "Crews quickly extinguished the fire with a 1-and-three-quarters-inch handline using tank water from the first-due engine company."
Rutledge said the blaze caused heavy damage to the kitchen and sent smoke and heat throughout the rest of the house, but it appeared to have been accidental. Rutledge said the fire may have been started by a possible electrical issue in a wall located between the kitchen and the garage.
The couple who lived in the house told firefighters that they had recently reset a tripped breaker in the panel box, Rutledge said. They said they had been out running errands and returned home to find dark smoke coming from the garage.
The man broke a window glass to get their dog out. However, the dog did not survive. The man was evaluated and released at the scene by paramedics, and the fire was brought under control at 5:18 p.m.
The couple was renting the home, and have been displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was requested to provide temporary assistance.
