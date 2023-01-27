Over a two-year period, Barry and Cindy Slater developed the School Bus Ultimate Safety (Bus) Kit, which includes an extension of the vehicle’s stop arm, plus reflective stickers that can be placed on the front and back bumpers, as well as inside the bus
Barry Slater said the school bus safety kit materials remind drivers of the precious cargo aboard.
Barry Slater has been driving a school bus in Gwinnett County for nearly a decade, and he’s troubled by what he often sees during his daily rounds.
“I noticed people were running my stop signs when I got to school-bus stops to load and unload students,” Slater said. “I see a lot of stop-sign runners, which creates a very dangerous situation.”
Slater, who along with his wife Cindy own and operate Lawrenceville-based B&C Creations LLC, which offers a host of custom-made products, decided they would come up with a low-cost product that could cut down on the number of “stop-sign runners” on Georgia’s roadways.
Barry Slater said that what's unique about the safety kit is the illustrations featured on the extensions and placards.
“Of all the products we’ve seen and researched, we didn’t see any product that could actually prevent an accident,” he said. “We saw plenty that would record an accident that’s already happened, but we decided to come up with our school bus safety kit because it would be the most effective and affordable product of anything out there.
“It's a simple system of images that as far as we know will be the first time in school bus history that the image of a child will be displayed on a school bus – hard to imagine, I know.”
The safety kit materials not only remind other drivers of their presence but they also remind drivers of the precious cargo aboard.
“When people see a school bus, they see a big yellow contraption that’s in their way, making them late for work, and they don’t want to be stuck behind it so they’re going to fly around it,” said Barry Slater. “But if they see these images on the front, rear and sides of the bus, then they’ll be reminded that there are children involved and they think, ‘Maybe I need to go ahead and stop.’”
The materials utilized in the safety kit includes a substrate of aluminum (the same material used to make traffic signs) for the stop-arm extension and reflective material for the placards. The Slaters’ website reports that it takes but 15 minutes to install the safety kit on a school bus.
The couple has already sold a dozen kits to the transportation department at the Jenkins County School System in Millen, and in Pierce County (home of UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett) in Blackshear, officials are in the process of testing the stop-arm extensions for its buses.
The Slaters now want to expand their reach by raising awareness of their product.
“We’re starting to get some traction but we’re trying to get more,” said Cindy Slater, who also owns and operates “Cinful Sweets” bakery out of her home. “We’re continuing to get in contact with different counties. We had a lot of interest at the Georgia Association of Pupil Transportation conferences we’ve been to and we’re trying to follow up with people.
