Lawrenceville will have at least one open seat on its City Council up for grabs in the municipal elections this fall after Councilman Keith Roche announced he would not seek a third term in office.
Roche, who is finishing up his second term on the council this year, made the announcement during the City Council meeting Monday night. He said he felt he was ready to retire, pointing out that, if he ran for and was elected to a third term, he would be 80 when that term ended in 2025.
"I want to spend more time with my wife and my family," Roche said. "They've been very patient with my hectic schedule. So, with that being said, I will not be seeking re-election for this seat in November.
"In many ways, this was a very difficult decision. I've had the honor of being a part of something that was much greater than myself and when you have that opportunity and you're able to take it, it is an incredible feeling to know that you have made a contribution."
Roche pointed to several projects Lawrenceville has undertaken in the last eight years as work that he's proud of. He said the vision that served as the foundation for those projects was laid out before he was elected to the council eight years ago, including former Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson, former Council members Tony Powell, Marie Beiser and P.K. Martin and Councilman Bob Clark, who is the only person currently on the council who was also on the council when Roche was first elected.
Roche said council members elected to succeed the people who crafted that vision "have been charged with the responsibility of, No. 1, protecting that vision."
Among the projects he highlighted were the City View development on North Perry Street; the creation of an entertainment district around the Lawrenceville Train Depot, with two breweries now located in that area; the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center; an overhaul of the city's gas utility; the preservation of the Hooper Renwick school which will have a library and a museum for the African-American community added onto it; construction of a new parking deck by the Lawrenceville Lawn that will have a Hilton tapestry hotel located on top of it; and the construction of the SouthLawn development between City Hall and the Lawrenceville Lawn.
"I've had the privilege of working side-by-side with some of the greatest public servants you're ever going to find, these folks up here and the folks I mentioned earlier who created that vision," Roche said. "I am, however, a little tired and I look forward to not living by a calendar ...
"So, I want to thank all of you for the support, all of those of you in this room tonight, all of those of you watching on Facebook. I appreciate your support. I appreciate your candor. I've only been beaten up a couple of times, but God bless each and every one of you and God bless the city of Lawrenceville."
