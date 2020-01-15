The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting at a Wendy's near downtown Lawrenceville that has sent a Lawrenceville cop and one other man to the hospital, a spokesman for the department said.
Lt. Jake Parker confirmed the shooting at 165 Scenic Highway when asked about a heavy police, fire and EMS presence at the Wendy's.
Parker said two officers responded to the scene around 5:21 p.m. after an employee of the restaurant called and reported a man had entered the restaurant and started drinking a beer in the dining area.
When the officers spoke to the man, the situation escalated into a physical fight, Parker said.
"Officers deployed a taser and ended up shooting him," Parker said. "I don't know how many times. He was shot in the chest. That's all I know. The man was shot and transported to Northside Gwinnett Medical Center and one of the officers was injured in the scuffle. He has also gone to the hospital."
Parker said GBI will take over the investigation to determine whether the officer acted lawfully.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported the officer's injuries were non-life threatening.
No one else was injured, Parker said.
No other details were immediately available, including how many other people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting or the extent of the victims' injuries.
