For the last few years, the Lawrenceville Arts Center, college corridor and Southlawn were the biggest development projects going on in Lawrenceville.
These days, however, there is a different project that City Manager Chuck Warbington often faces questions about: The Lawrence.
The Lawrence is a planned Hilton Tapestry Hotel that will be built on top of the city’s parking garage at the corner of Jackson and Crogan street. It is expected to have a major impact on the Lawrenceville Square, giving visitors a place to stay in the heart of the city.
“Of all of the projects that we’re working on, that is the one project that I get asked about on a daily basis,” Warbington said. “And, that is not just with residents. People who live at Southlawn or in the surrounding area (ask) because they have visiting family coming in, but we have folks from (Georgia Gwinnett College), we have folks from Northside, we have our businesses, we have the Aurora Theatre (asking about the hotel).”
There are development projects taking place around Lawrenceville, but city’s downtown and the corridor connecting it to GGC are the big areas where development efforts are most concentrated.
The area around the eastern side of the Lawrenceville square remains a hot spot for development in downtown Lawrenceville. The college corridor is getting some attention too.
There are also other projects happening around the city, particularly dealing with housing.
“The city was strategically making public investments on a variety of projects and now what we’re seeing is the private investment follow along with that public investment with a variety of projects that are around,” Warbington said.
The Lawrence and The Winn are about to resume construction
The Lawrence hotel and parking garage project broke ground in late 2019, but while the parking lot continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel was put on hold as the pandemic created a big hit to the hospitality industry.
“My understand, from the last conversation I had earlier this week, we are looking at a late August/early September restart of (The Lawrence) project so that was some good news that we got this week,” Warbington said. “We hope to have that project moving again. You know the foundation is in and a lot of the infrastructure is in so it will move very quickly.”
Meanwhile, some site prep work was done for The Winn, which will be located next to the Lawrenceville Arts Center at the corner of Crogan and Clayton Streets, but it was put on hold because of inflation and supply chain-related issues. The Winn will have nearly 30 condo flats above street-level retail.
“That’s another one that we’re looking at a fall restart on that one as well,” Warbington said. “The issue on that particular project is construction costs and construction material availability has really hit that project hard and they’re having to redo the pricing plan and the whole nine yards on that, but that project is still alive.”
New eateries coming to the western side of the square
Lawrenceville residents may have noticed some construction taking place along the Perry Street side of the downtown square.
McCray’s Tavern On the Square owner Scott McCray is getting close to opening a new steakhouse and whiskey bar, called The Chophouse. Warbington said The Chophouse may open around late summer or early fall.
Meanwhile, the former one-story antique shop storefront next to Shoehorn Alley has been gutted and undergone a transformation that included the addition of a second story. Warbington said it will include a bakery and restaurant.
Redevelop the next big step on the college corridor
While there is still private sector-driven activity taking place around the Lawrenceville Square, Warbington said city officials will be focusing on bringing the private sector to the college corridor.
“That’s going to be our focus over the next 12 to 18 months,” Warbington said. “Now that the road is complete, we are working with adjacent property owners and seeing if there is an opportunity for an assemblage to begin to develop that corridor.”
There are some projects that are getting underway, however.
Third Rail Distillery has demolished the warehouse building that used to be on its site, across the train tracks from the Lawrenceville Train Depot. The distillery’s owners also made a big step toward the next phase of their project recently when they obtained their building permit, which was needed before construction could begin on the distillery’s building.
“I would imagine construction starting on that project any day now because they do have a building permit as of last week,” Warbington said. “It will be another part of the entertainment district (which already includes two breweries) in the Depot District that is becoming a really eclectic area for our community.”
Meanwhile, another project is moving forward on the other end of the corridor, at the Collins Hill Road and State Route 316 interchange. That project, which Garfunkel Development is working on, is called the Lawrenceville Gateway.
The development is slated to have 15 buildings, including seven multifamily housing buildings, a leasing office, an active adult senior living community, a self storage business and other medical, office or commercial uses, according to a site plan presented to the City Council last month. In all, it will include 200 senior living residential units and 325 multifamily residential units.
The development is currently going through the permitting process.
“With that development, they will be providing a multi-use trail connection, that will connect underneath the bridge where the gas pipeline is at, that connects to the college so that will be another spoke in our trail system,” Warbington said.
Affordable, town home and executive housing projects also underway in Lawrenceville
The development happening in Lawrenceville is not confined to just the square and the college corridor.
There are also at least four housing projects happening on sites around the city.
Two of them are developments where 75% of the housing will be affordable housing. One is under construction already on Scenic Highway behind Gwinnett County Fire Station 15, and will have a senior focus. Another one will be located on undeveloped land by the VFW Post on Grayson Highway, near the Gwinnett elections headquarters.
Another housing project is The Enclave, which will be a town home development on Gwinnett Drive, behind the elections headquarters. The Enclave site has already been graded and prepped for construction, and the City Council recently gave its blessing for a second phase that be located across the street.
The final of the four major housing projects will be a nearly home single-family executive housing development on the former Villa Lodge and Suites property on West Crogan Street. The city bought the hotel in 2020 and then demolished it to make way for redevelopment.
Warbington said the housing developments are expected to help the city meet a variety of housing needs, including some it hasn’t been able to meet before.
“This is something that has been very important to (the City Council),” he said. “The focus is mixed-income. The idea of just building an affordable housing complex or just an executive level-type complex is not really something that we’re trying to focus on. We’re trying to do mixed-income so we have multiple incomes living together.”
