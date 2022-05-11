Twenty-nine students signed contracts for eight-week summer internships before an audience of future employers, community leaders, family and friends this past week.
The signings were part of the Summer of Impact Signing Day that was held at the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School. The city of Lawrenceville, Impact 46, Central Gwinnett High School, Discovery High School and Hearts to Nourish Hope kicked off the Summer of Impact internship program for the fourth year.
“The Summer of Impact program is building a legacy of leaders right here in our community,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “Selected interns from Central Gwinnett and Discovery High Schools will enhance their skill sets and leadership abilities through immersion into their field of interest with a local business, church, or nonprofit. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
A total of 60 students applied from Discovery High School and Central Gwinnett High School, city officials said. After completing a multi-step interview process, the final 29 students were selected and offered positions with the City of Lawrenceville Community Relations, Planning & Development and Public Works departments, Impact 46/Lawrenceville Response Center, Gwinnett Stripers, Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville Housing Authority/Gwinnett Housing Corporation, Gwinnett Water Resources, Obria, Magnolia Media, Family Promise, Upper 90, Lilburn Medical Institute, Noceans Media, AREP, Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, Legacy Florals, Artist Spotlight, Gwinnett Drugs, Rock Paper Scissors, Kumon, and I & I Law.
Still greeted guests at the “Signing Day” event, modeled after athletic signing day ceremonies for college scholarships. Tim Hemans, executive director of Academies and Career & Technical Education at Gwinnett County Public Schools gave the keynote address.
"Summer of Impact is a collaborative initiative to help high school students discover their God-given purpose, passion and influence thru paid internships with local businesses," a statement from the city of Lawrenceville said. "It leverages the eight weeks of summer to impact the six sectors of Lawrenceville — local businesses, government, schools, neighborhoods, churches and nonprofits — by providing enrichment and leadership engagement opportunities for youth."
Leadership development training will be offered through Impact 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.