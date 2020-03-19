The city of Lawrenceville is temporarily shutting down all facilities at noon Friday as part of the city's efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
The closure will last through the weekend with facilities expected to reopen Monday. Officials plan to use the opportunities to conduct a deep cleaning and sanitization of Lawrenceville's city-owned facilities.
“The health and safety of our staff and the public who visit our facilities is a top priority,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “All facilities have been cleaned daily, but this is an opportunity for a professional company to complete a sanitization process throughout the weekend.”
A payment drop box at Lawrenceville City Hall, located at 70 S. Clayton St., will remain available for residents to use to submit bill payments. Lawrenceville officials said residents can also pay utility bills online and convenience fees have been removed.
