A second Lawrenceville city councilman has announced that he will not run for another term on the city’s governing board.
Councilman Bob Clark announced his plans to not seek re-election during the City Council’s meeting Monday night. His announcement comes weeks after fellow Councilman Keith Roche announced he too would not run for another term in office.
“This is my final term on Lawrenceville City Council,” Clark said.
The seats held by Clark and Roche are the only council seats up for election in the city this fall. That means Lawrenceville’s municipal election in November will feature only open races for council seats.
As Clark announced his plans, he highlighted some of the activities and efforts the City Council as greenlit during his time on the council. These activities and efforts include: the approval of the downtown overlay district; the use of bonds to accelerate transportation projects; revising the Downtown Development Authority’s mission to encourage more economic development; a restructuring if City Hall with a focus on public safety, financial reporting, public events and technology; increased citizen involvement through the creation of new boards; and improved relationships with county government, nonprofit groups, Georgia Gwinnett College, the Lawrenceville Neighborhood Association and Gwinnett County Public Schools.
“My goal in public service has been to enhance the quality of life in the city of Lawrenceville, to have a town that’s safe, attractive and prosperous,” Clark said.
Clark thanked city staff and offered his appreciation to Lawrenceville’s police officers. While he issued his thanks and reflected on the past, he also said his involvement in the Lawrenceville community wasn’t done yet.
“If you think my stepping down means my involvement with the city is ending, you’d be wrong,” Clark said. “I’ll likely be sharing my opinions from the other side of this dais after my term is over.
“Valerie and I have a new grandson who will have to tolerate our doting and we’ll probably be spending more time on Lake Hartwell, but Lawrenceville gets the lion share of attention for a while longer. We have more to do.”
One person, Austin Thompson, has already announced plans to run for Clark’s seat on the council.
