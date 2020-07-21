Lawrenceville's mayor and city council have said the Confederate monument currently located on the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse grounds can be in someplace like a museum, but they no longer want it on the Lawrenceville Square.
In a jointly signed letter to the Daily Post, Mayor David Still and Council members Bob Clark, Keith Roche, Victoria Jones and Glenn Martin, as well as City Manager Chuck Warbington, called for the monument to removed from the historic courthouse property, which is a county Parks and Recreation site in the heart of the city's downtown district. The letter ran as a letter to the editor in Sunday's edition of the Daily Post.
"The Lawrenceville Square serves as a place of prominence within our community," the city's leaders said in their letter. "It is a place for public gatherings, celebrations, events and entertainment for all people.
"With this in mind and after careful thought and consideration, the Lawrenceville City Council strongly requests that this memorial be immediately relocated to a more appropriate place for remembrance and education, such as a historic cemetery or museum."
The Confederate monument has been a local topic for debate within the larger debate over Confederate symbols and whether they should remain in place amid protests over the treatment of African-Americans.
Recent calls for removing the monument were started by Gwinnett County Commission District 1 candidate Kirkland Carden and former 7th Congressional District candidate Nabilah Islam last month.
Since then, support has grown and no includes state legislators, District Attorney Danny Porter, Solicitor General Brian Whiteside, school board member Everton Blair, soon-to-be school board member-elect Tarece Johnson and Gwinnett Historic Restoration and Preservation Board member Marlene Crawford-Taylor and chairman Aaron Ragans.
In their letter, Lawrenceville's leaders cited the city's upcoming bicentennial in 2021 in their reasoning for making the request of county leaders, calling it a "unique opportunity for reflection." They also called Confederate symbols a reminder or "a time of enslavement, oppression and division" in U.S. history.
"This request is not an attempt to remove or rewrite history," Lawrenceville's leaders said. "It is rather an intentional effort to preserve the dignity of those memorialized in a setting that allows for healthy discourse and contemplation.
"As the county seat of one of the largest counties in the South, we are committed to leading our community by ensuring our words and actions symbolize unity and equality for all."
Carden welcomed news of the City Council's stance on the monument, and said it puts additional pressure on county commissioners to act. The lack of a public response from the commission as a whole on the monument and calls for its removal has been "deafening and disappointing," he said.
“It’s heartening to see the Lawrenceville City Council has listened to their citizens, and the citizens of Gwinnett, and ‘strongly requests that this memorial be immediately relocated,’ " Carden said. "Their letter, along with the success of our petition and the recent peaceful protest, makes it clear the Gwinnett Commission can no longer ignore this issue."
County commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and Commissioner Jace Brooks said they could not comment on the calls for removal of the monument because of pending litigation filed by Brian Whiteside concerning the issue. The prosecutor is asking a judge to declare the monument, which has been the target of vandals this summer, a public nuisance and order its removal to another site, such as the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center.
