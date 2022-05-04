A family looks through comic books they picked up on the Lawrenceville Square during a previous Free Comic Book Day celebration in Lawrenceville. The city will hold this year’s celebration on Saturday.
It won't be out of the ordinary to see Captain America, Thor, Darth Vader, Wonder Woman or Superman walking around the Lawrenceville Square on Saturday.
In fact, it may not be out of the ordinary to see them several times with different faces around the square.
That's because Lawrenceville and Galactic Quest will be celebrating Free Comic Book Day on Saturday. Visitors will be able to walk around the Lawrenceville Square and get copies of 46 different free comic books — and they are encouraged to show up dressed as their favorite comic book character for the occassion.
The event is listed as running from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the city's website, although the Free Comic Day website lists it as running from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
There will be something new this year for Free Comic Book Day, however: a mini comic book convention at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, which is located at the corner of Pike and Clayton Streets.
The convention will include panels, workshops, vendors selling items for various fandoms and interactive activities.
There will be a costume contest, a parade, a gaming event, an art and coloring contest and a movie screening as well.
This year's free comic books include Doctor Who, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Archie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spider Man and Venom, Stranger Things, The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, Donald Duck, The Avengers and X-Men, Pokemon, Sonic The Hedgehog and the Three Stooges among many others.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
