A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Lawrenceville to cancel its annual St. Paddy's On Perry event at the last second, the show went on Saturday — albeit with some public health-minded precautions in place.
This year's St. Patrick's Day celebration on Perry Street required pre-registrations, with a limit of 300 people for each two-hour block, to ensure social distancing and there were three blocks all together. Lawrenceville staff spent an hour wiping down the venue and changing out table clothes between blocks. Other than that, there were musical acts, Irish dancers, a juggler on a unicycle, a balloon artist, children activities and food vendors.
"This is the first staggered shift event we've done in the city," Lawrenceville spokeswoman Melissa Hardegree said. "We sold out very quickly (so) we had some disappointed folks, but we were disappointed last year when we had to cancel everything (because of COVID-19)."
