Lawrenceville officials celebrated the city's bicentennial this past week in the ways one might expect.
There were speeches about the city's history. There were commemorative gifts and some birthday cake handed out to attendees. There was a chorus of "Happy Birthday."
And, there were actors singing ABBA tunes while dressed like people from outer space.
In all, the celebration at the Lawrenceville Arts Center on Wednesday night touched on a wide variety of institutions that have made the Lawrenceville community what it is over the last 200 years.
"The city of Lawrenceville has existed for 200 years, and for those 200 years, the city has always been blending its history with the future, and we continue to do that every day," said Lawrenceville Mayor David Still — who is the 47th person to hold the city's top job — during the event.
The city's bicentennial celebration focused on three key areas of the city's history: its role as the seat of government in Gwinnett County, its education history and the people who have called Lawrenceville home over the last two centuries.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson talked about Lawrenceville's role as the county seat while Michael Levengood talked about the history of education in the city, from the Lawrenceville Academy and Lawrenceville Female Seminary to Georgia Gwinnett College, and former Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson talked about the people of Lawrenceville.
"Neighborhoods, schools and businesses are the vital (places) that make our community successful," Johnson said. "And, why is that? Because they all have people, and an engaged community is a successful community."
In addition to the speeches, City Manager Chuck Warbington also rattled off some trivia, such as the fact that the U.S. was only on its fifth president when the city was founded whereas the current president, Joe Biden, is the 46th person to hold the job.
The city manager also recited some facts about how much older Lawrenceville is compared to its sister cities in Gwinnett County and across the core metro Atlanta counties.
"Did you know that Lawrenceville is the oldest city in the five original counties in the metro Atlanta region," Warbington added.
After the speeches were done and attendees sang "Happy Birthday" to the city, the Aurora Theatre presented the first act of their Christmas Canteen show, which illustrated the theater group's evolution from a storefront in Duluth to the old Methodist church in downtown Lawrenceville to the newly opened Lawrenceville Arts Center.
The show includes Christmas favorites as well as a collection of songs from the major musical productions that the Aurora has staged over the years, including the ABBA-themed "Mamma Mia."
