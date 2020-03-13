The city of Lawrenceville cancelled its St. Paddy's On Perry event on Saturday, citing public safety concerns regarding the coronavirus, COVID-19.
"With priorities for safety and public health in mind for all participants, patrons, and City employees, the City of Lawrenceville has made the extremely difficult decision to CANCEL the St. Paddy’s on Perry event, scheduled for March 14, due to current risks surrounding COVID-19," a statement from the city read.
The city said the holiday nature of the event and uncertainty regarding the virus made it impossible to reschedule the event. Downtown business partners McCray’s Tavern Lawrenceville and Local Republic are taking extra precautions for safety and will remain open for business, city officials said.
"The City of Lawrenceville desires to provide high quality, memorable events for its citizens and ensure the safety of everyone involved: participants, employees, and patrons," a press release read.
The press release assured that Lawrenceville leadership and the City Council have been carefully monitoring the COVID-19 situation and its effects on public gatherings. Lawrenceville has taken recommendations from the CDC and the Gwinnett County Health Department in making its decision.
Explore Gwinnett announced Thursday organizers decided to postpone Burgers & Brews Battle, originally set for March 21 in Lawrenceville. The city has not cancelled any more events. The next event on the Lawrenceville Square is Free Comic Book Day on May 2.
