A Gwinnett County custom cabinet and furniture designer and builder recently picked up three Wood Diamond Awards from the Cabinet Makers Association for its work.
Lawrenceville-based Custom Creative Furniture received first place awards in the frameless residential bathroom installations under $10,000 and fish tank stand under $10,000 categories. The company also earned second place honors in the kitchen face frame under $25,000 category.
"The annual design competition promotes professional development and encourages peer recognition of outstanding workmanship in a variety of categories," Custom Creative Furniture owner Tom Floyd said in an email. "The 2019 award winners were announced on Thursday, July 18, during the AWFS Fair in Las Vegas."
The winning bathroom installation was a vanity sink stand for a powder room. Information about the piece that was provided on Cabinet Makers Association website shows there was limited space to work with, features curved corners at the request of the customer and was designed to appear as if it was a piece of furniture.
Meanwhile, information the association provided about the winning fish tank stand shows it was made with layers of Baltic birch plywood surrounded by cherry. It was designed to hold a tank filled with 2,250 pounds of water as well as coral and sand.
Information about all of the Wood Diamond Award winners can be viewed at www.cabinetmakers.org/2019winners.html.