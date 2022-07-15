Lawrenceville, the Georgia Department of Transportation and Northside Hospital Gwinnett will work together to get a new ramp that will allow drivers to access the hospital directly from State Route 316.
The city announced the partnership on Wednesday, saying it will build a slip ramp from the eastbound lanes on SR 316 at the existing State Route 20 exit. The new ramp will be a separate exit lane and directly connect to Northside Gwinnett's campus, which overlooks both SR 316 and SR 20.
“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and that they were receptive to our recommendation for the addition of a slip ramp concept to their hospital campus renovation master plan,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “Considering overall traffic flow for the city and preventing additional congestion on Pike Street, adding a separate exit lane directly to the hospital is the best option.”
The project will cost nearly $2.07 million, which covers nearly half a mile of grading, curb and gutter improvements, sidewalk, drainage and asphalt paving for the ramp. City officials said construction is expected to begin this month. The work is expected to be completed, and the ramp open to traffic, in late spring 2023.
Once open, drivers would exit SR 316 at the same exit for traffic that is used for getting onto SR 20. The new slip ramp would branch off from the existing exit ramp and wrap around a new tower, medical office building and parking area that is under construction at the hospital.
It would run parallel to Duluth Highway before turning and merging into Medical Center Boulevard.
CHA Consulting Inc. is working on the project as the designer while Ohmshive Construction LLC is the contractor and Atlas is serving as the construction manager.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
