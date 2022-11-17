Lendmark.jpg

Awards and reception at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Conference and Awards in Washington on November 16, 2022.

 Joshua Roberts

A Lawrenceville-based financial services company was one of eight businesses across the nation who were recently recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for their corporate citizenship efforts.

Lendmark Financial Services was recognized during the foundation's 23rd Annual Citizens Awards on Wednesday. The Gwinnett County company received the Best Corporate Steward – Small and Middle-Market Business Award.

