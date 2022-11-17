A Lawrenceville-based financial services company was one of eight businesses across the nation who were recently recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for their corporate citizenship efforts.
Lendmark Financial Services was recognized during the foundation's 23rd Annual Citizens Awards on Wednesday. The Gwinnett County company received the Best Corporate Steward – Small and Middle-Market Business Award.
“This year’s winners are a shining example of why business continues to be ranked as the most trusted institution,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Senior Vice President Marc DeCourcey said.
“Every day these companies are working to create jobs and grow our economy, while also powering good in communities to build a more resilient, prosperous future for all.”
Lendmark was recognized for its Climb to Cure and Veterans Integration Program efforts.
Climb to Cure is a partnership with CURE Childhood to support pediatric cancer research and to offer financial support to families who have a child that is battling cancer. Lendmark has raised $3.5 million through the effort.
Meanwhile, the Veterans Integration Program is designed to help veterans who work for the company by ensuring they and their spouses or caretakers feel a sense of belonging.
