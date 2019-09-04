Employees of Lawrenceville-based Lendmark Financial recently raised big money for the fight against childhood cancer by lacing up their shoes and doing some climbing, walking and running.
The fourth annual Climb to a Million event, which was held Aug. 17 at Oconee County High School’s football stadium in Watkinsville, raised $552,000 for CURE Childhood Cancer. During the event, Lendmark employees ran or walked around the stadium’s track, or climbed the stadium’s stairs to raise money for CURE. They notched about 5 million steps in the process.
“After several brushes with this terrible disease and watching my friend’s son defeat his battle with cancer, I was inspired to find a way to give back and help find a cure for childhood cancer,” Lendmark CEO Bobby Aiken said. “I run stadiums almost every day and the Climb is a symbol of the challenges these kids face.”
Over the years, the Climb to a Million event has raised a total of $1.8 million for pediatric cancer research. Lendmark said more than 1,500 employees joined its business partners to participate in this year’s event.
“At CURE, we know that awareness is integral to achieving significant progress in the fight against childhood cancer,” CURE Executive Director Kristin Connor said. “We are thrilled for the support and awareness that the Lendmark Climb to a Million efforts bring us to help in our mission to fund targeted research and support families.”
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Climb to a Million event can visit www.climbtoamillion.com.