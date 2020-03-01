Leaders in manufacturing across Georgia recently gathered at Gwinnett Technical College to celebrate the 12th birthday of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.
Acelebration was held Feb. 20 at the college, with Gwinnett Tech Vice President of Economic Development Melvin Everson leading a recognition of the alliance’s accomplishments. A recap of highlights from GMA’s 2019 activities was also given during the event.
“The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance began in 2008 with a core group of 16 manufacturers and service providers that saw a need to find local resources for their industry,” GMA founder Jason Moss said. “They wanted to buy, sell and trade locally, but did not have the platform or resources to make the connections. Our organization is now 350 members strong representing over 110,000 employees with six chapters across the state.”
Money raised at the celebration will be used to fund a scholarship at Gwinnett Tech for students who are enrolled in the college’s advanced manufacturing program. This is in addition to the alliance’s ongoing support for the Veterans Empowerment Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.