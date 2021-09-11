For Lawrenceville residents and authors Alayne Smith and Tim Westover, there's just an appeal to writing books that are set in historical settings that they can't resist.
Westover and Smith have written about very different time periods and locations. Smith has written two books about a girl named Ellen Jones that are set in the period around the Cuban revolution that resulted in Fidel Castro coming to power, with the latest called "This is Ellen Jones Reporting." Meanwhile, Westover set his book, "The Winter Sisters," in 1830s Lawrenceville."
Cuba in the late 1950s may not have much in common with Lawrenceville in the 1830s, but what they have in common is that the two authors writing about those periods share an affinity for setting their books in historical settings.
"I would rather have something that is based in reality than making something up in science fiction style," Westover said. "I look for that detail of the landscape that's glossed over sometimes."
Smith added, "I just never considered writing anything else. I just didn't."
Smith and Westover got to talk about their books at an authors event hosted by the Gwinnett County Library System at the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse in downtown Lawrenceville on Thursday night. The event was titled "Southern Voices."
Smith, who is a retired Brookwood High School teacher, has written a handful of books — all since her retirement — including two stories in her series about the character of Ellen Jones. Much of the Ellen Jones books is based on research about Cuba during the 1950s and early 1960s, but one of the characters, Zia, is loosely based on an aunt of hers.
Smith's aunt and the character of Zia were both Americans who married plantation owners in Cuba, but the author said there is a lot about her aunt that was a mystery to her.
It was actually the process of doing research on her aunt that inspired Smith to write a series of books centered around the time of the Cuban Revolution and the Bay of Pigs invasion.
"I was interested (in that period) and when I found out about the Pedro Pan movement where parents sent all of those children out of Cuba to the United States, I just knew I had to write about that," Smith said.
Smith is in the process of writing a third book in the Ellen Jones series, but she expects that will be the final installment in the series.
Meanwhile, Westover's Lawrenceville-set book, which was published in 2019, is particularly timely this year since the city is celebrating its bicentennial later in December.
The book is set in Lawrenceville's early days and tells the story of the titular sisters as well as a doctor, Dr. Aubrey Waycross, who comes to the town to provide medical care to the city's residents. Waycross ends up butting heads with the Winter sisters, who claim their miracle cures work just as well as Waycross' science-based methods.
"This is my second historical fiction book and I also edited a collection of semi-fantastic historical Georgia short stories," Westover said. "Before that, I was writing in a different language, I was writing in Esperanto, and those were novels, stories that were almost like folktales themselves."
Westover said the character from "The Winter Sisters" that he probably identifies the most with is Dr. Waycross, who comes off as a bit unlikeable at the beginning but gradually becomes more likeable as the story goes on.
"I think he's not very likeable in that he's not very flexible," Westover said. "He's hardwired into his mentality and stands by his education and the beliefs that he has, as far as blistering and bleeding is what's going to be good for these people."
Westover, who is a Central Gwinnett High School graduate, said he was inspired to write a book set in Lawrenceville due to the fact that it's where he lives.
"I think it comes down to 'Write what you know,' and it was an opportunity for me to learn more about this place that I go to work in, drive past and drive through every day," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.