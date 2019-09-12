Local author and columnist Katie Hart Smith will be at the Winder Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday to meet fans and tell stories of her inspiration for her various works.
Smith has spent 25 year writing, and is author of the Sacred Heart series — "Aspirations of the Heart," "Hope Never Rests" and "High Cotton and Magnolias." The trilogy is set in 1900s Atlanta and is a tale of self-discovery. Ms. Smith’s interactive event will feature historical nursing memorabilia for the early 20th century.
Smith and her family reside in Lawrenceville. She served on the editorial board and was a manuscript reviewer for the Orthopedic Nursing Journal and a former member of the advisory board for Atlanta Sports & Fitness Magazine.
Smith’s novels are chronicled in Georgia’s Governor’s Mansion Library. Smith has been nominated for the Georgia Author of the Year in multiple categories in 2015, 2017 and 2018. She is a member of the National League of American Pen Women and the Atlanta Writers Club.
Books will be available to purchase and have personalized. A portion of the proceeds support Georgia Gwinnett College School of Nursing Program.
The Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview Street and can be reached at 770-867-2762, www.winder/prlib.org or on Facebook and Twitter.