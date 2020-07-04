Two attorneys from Lawrenceville were recently picked to remain on the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia.
The bar announced Judy C. King and Gerald Davidson Jr. were re-elected to the Board of Directors and installed June 13. Each will serve as part of the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit on the board, with King representing Post 2 and Davidson representing Post 4.
King was admitted to the bar in 1981 and earned her law degree from the Atlanta Law School. She focuses on family law and general practice.
Meanwhile, Davidson joined the bar in 1976, a graduate of Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law and a past president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association. He works for Mahaffey Pickens Tucker LLP and focuses on personal injury, product liability, business torts, general civil litigation, condemnation and zoning litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.