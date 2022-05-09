Lawrenceville Mayor David Still and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens are being promoted as headline participants in a panel discussion on affordable housing and community collaboration that will take place Thursday morning.
Still and Dickens are participating in the “Housing Our Region” panel hosted by radio station WABE and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The panel will be broadcast live on WABE.org.
The mayors will be joined on the panel by Gwinnett Housing Corporation Director Lejla Prljaca, Focused Community Strategies President Jim Wehner and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta President and CEO Frank Fernandez. Award-winning WABE journalist Rose Scott will moderate the panel conversation.
“Atlanta has a rich history and a future full of promise, yet too many of our neighbors are being left behind,” Fernandez said. “For our region to truly thrive, it will take all of us – nonprofits, municipalities and communities – working together to solve our biggest challenges, such as income inequality and the lack of affordable housing.
"This forum is a call to action for anyone who is invested in ensuring that every resident of our region has a fair shot at opportunity.”
The discussion comes at a time when leaders across metro Atlanta, from elected officials to Atlanta Regional Commission leaders, are struggling to tackle housing affordability issues.
Organizers of the panel cited data from real estate analyst firm RealPage, which said the average rent prices in metro Atlanta are 17% higher and median home prices are 25% higher than they were in 2021.
The organizers also said average home prices and apartment rents in Gwinnett County have nearly doubled in the last decade.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
