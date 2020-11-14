Lawrenceville officials announced the appointment of the city’s new Municipal Court chief judge this past week.
Ethan Pham, who is currently an associate judge for the cities of Norcross, Morrow and Chamblee, will replace retiring Judge Dennis Still in January.
Pham pointed to his family’s background of the importance of the law. He is a native of Saigon, Vietnam who immigrated to the U.S. with his parents. His father had served in the Vietnam War as a soldier in the U.S.-backed South Vietnamese Army and had been imprisoned in North Vietnam at one point.
“Given my family background and having seen firsthand what it was like to live in a society without the rule of law, I have come to develop a deep appreciation for our American legal and justice system – one designed to ensure the promotion and preservation of the rule of law,” Pham said. “In this democracy, lawyers and judges serve indispensable roles in preserving and upholding the rule of law.”
Pham received degrees from Shorter University and the John Marshall Law School, and later co-founded Nguyen and Pham LLC in Norcross with his wife, Jenny Nguyen. His law practice deals with local government law, civil litigation and criminal law. He also co-founded the Vietnamese American Bar Association of Georgia, serves as the general counsel for the Atlanta International Night Market and is a member of the Gwinnett County Police Foundation Board and the Access to Justice Committee.
“Judge Ethan Pham will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Municipal Court of Lawrenceville,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “But beyond his extensive qualifications, he brings a unique perspective that will serve our city well.”
