Traveling through the Lawrenceville Square is going to be a little harder for the next few days.
City officials said some lane and road closures will be taking place on East Crogan Street to accommodate construction work for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center project.
The far left lane will be closed from the historic courthouse to the Aurora Parking Deck from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. from Wednesday until Friday.
Next week, all lanes on East Crogan Street will be closed from North Clayton Street to the parking deck from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. from Monday until Wednesday.