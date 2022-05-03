Lawrenceville officials announced this year’s Live in the DTL summer concert series will feature a Juneteenth celebration as well as tributes to the Spice Girls, Toto, Gloria Estefan and Guns N Roses.
The city released details on five installments in this year’s concert series. The concerts will take place on the Lawrenceville Lawn with food trucks opening at 6 p.m. at each concert to serve food to attendees, although concert goers are also encouraged to visit the many restaurants located in downtown Lawrenceville.
“The city of Lawrenceville’s events team has worked hard to diversify the acts brought to Lawrenceville for the summer concert series,” Mayor David Still said. “With fresh musical artists, unique shops, and outstanding restaurants, Lawrenceville aims to create a unique Friday night experience.”
This year’s series will be sponsored by Consolidated Pipe & Supply Company Inc. and Lawrenceville Utilities. The first concert will be held on May 20 with Nightrain performing a tribute to Guns N Roses. The city will also get a head start on Juneteenth with a concert by Dane Caston and Baby Rose on June 17, two days before the actual Juneteenth holiday.
Attendees will be allowed to bring lawn chairs or blankets, but they are forbidden from bringing grills or anything else with an open flame. City officials said they will release VIP details on social media and the Downtown Lawrenceville tourism website, www.downtownlawrencevillega.com, for each concert.
