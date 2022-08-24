Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington recently announced the promotions of two senior staff members.
Barry Mock, Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director, will take on the additional Downtown Development Authority Executive Director role. Keith Lee, formerly the Director of Finance, was named the Chief Financial Officer for the city.
“Both Barry Mock and Keith Lee have excelled during their time here at the City of Lawrenceville,” Warbington said. “Barry will provide much-needed day-to-day leadership for the Downtown Development Authority due to the recent transformation of our downtown.
"Keith expands our leadership team with important budgetary experience and financial knowledge that is crucial for a thriving city.”
Mock has worked in the engineering and planning field since 1995 and has extensive experience in capital project management, civil site design, and government and regulatory processes. In addition to experience in large construction projects, Mock was also part of the management team with Gwinnett County Public Schools that implemented the first new software in a decade for the transportation department.
As the Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director, he directs seven departments with 120 employees and manages an operating budget of $101 million and $15 million in capital projects. As the Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Mock works with the DDA Board to revitalize downtown Lawrenceville through smart land use planning, land banking, carefully curated retail, business retention, and the strategic execution of the people’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive urban center.
He joined the City of Lawrenceville in 2017 and has served as the staff liaison to the DDA since 2019.
Lee has worked in local government since 1997, serving the Barrow County, City of Roswell, and City of Lawrenceville communities. His experience includes managing capital projects, supporting Information Technology Systems, developing strategic plans, and overseeing the finances of local governments.
He was part of the Upper Oconee Water Basin Authority that built and supplied water to Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Jackson, and Oconee Counties. He served on the Advisory Board for the Center for State and Local Finance at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University. His departments regularly received national recognition in budgeting and financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.
While at the City of Lawrenceville he has played an instrumental role in improving the City’s Bond Credit Rating and has facilitated the adoption of Fund Balance Policies and Debt Management Policies to improve and manage the City’s financial position.
His department oversees the city’s $172-million annual budget, including $18.3 million in capital assets. In addition, he oversees the financial management of the $1 million annual federal ReCAST grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and launched the city’s first financial transparency site, Open Checkbook, in 2022.
Mock and Lee serve as members of the Executive Leadership Team along with Steve North, Deputy City Manager, and Melissa Hardegree, Chief Communications Officer and Community Relations Director.
