Drivers who were ticketed for not paying to park their vehicles in a privately-owned parking lot in downtown Lawrenceville are being offered a one-time chance to get out of paying a fine.
The parking lot next to La Cazuela restaurant, between Clayton and Perry Streets, recently became a pay-to-park lot. City officials announced on Wednesday that they are aware of complaints from members of the community about the change. A key concern has been that there is a lack of sufficient signage notifying drivers about the fact that they have to pay to park in the lot.
"We have been working with the property owner who has been extremely cooperative," city officials said. "As of Wednesday, March 9, all persons with outstanding citations can call the number listed on the citation or send an email to the email address listed on the citation and the citation recipient will receive a one-time waiver of the charges."
For now, the owner of the parking lot will not issue citations for parking in the lot without paying, but city officials said that will only last until additional signage can be added. The owner will also have to provide additional staff who will be tasked with educating drivers about the parking fees for the lot.
But, city officials also pointed out there are more than 1,200 free parking spaces provided by the city elsewhere around the Lawrenceville Square. Free city-owned parking areas available within two blocks of the square include: a parking deck on East Crogan Street; another parking deck at the corner of Jackson and Luckie Streets; a parking lot located between Perry, Crogan, Pike and Culver Streets; and another parking lot next to Laundry Events between Perry and Culver Streets.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
