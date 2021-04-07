Lawrenceville is getting ready to kick off its summer concert series at the newly renovated Lawrenceville Lawn.
The city will start the series with a concert featuring The Ultimate King of Pop Experience on May 21. The series, which will feature performances at the lawn's new amphitheater, is being rebranded as LIVE in the DTL this year.
“Our community has enjoyed free summer concerts since the Lawrenceville Lawn opened in 2014, and has greatly missed them during renovations and the pandemic,” said Mayor David Still. “Expanded facilities and a permanent stage paired with our beautifully lit Downtown Square, filled with unique shops and exceptional restaurants, make Lawrenceville the perfect place to spend a Friday evening.”
The Lawrenceville Lawn on Luckie Street underwent a 15-month renovation, which cost $1.8 million. In addition to the 40-foot-by-60-foot amphitheater, the renovations included arbor shades for the lawn's tables as well as additional bathroom facilities and more public parking.
This year's concert series will be sponsored by Consolidated Pipe & Supply Company Inc. and feature food trucks that will begin serving food at 6 p.m. on each concert date, with the concerts themselves set to begin at 8 p.m.
The city is asking residents to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines concerning social distancing and attendees are asked to wear face masks among other public health-related procedures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. A full list of public health procedures for Lawrenceville events can be found at https://www.downtownlawrencevillega.com/health-and-safety/.
The full LIVE in the DTL schedules is:
• May 21: The Ultimate King of Pop Experience
• June 11: Nightrain – The Guns N’ Roses Experience
• July 23: Elton LIVE – The Ultimate Tribute
• Aug. 20: Mustache The Band
• Sept. 17: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars
