Lawrenceville officials have announced a $2 million plan designed to ensure utility customer assistance during the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak.
The Lawrenceville Utility Customer Stabilization Plan addresses an assistance program in partnership with the Salvation Army Project SHARE, payment plan options for paying utility bills and credit deposits for some customer accounts.
“We are very aware that some of our customers are struggling at this time,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “We have created a financial plan that provides several options for qualifying utility customers to receive assistance, while maintaining a stable utility system for the Lawrenceville community and customers in surrounding areas.”
The credit deposits will work as refunds of residential and commercial deposits in the form of a bill credit if they have one year of good payment history instead of the usual two years.
"These changes are valued as a potential $2 million fund for customer relief," city officials said in a statement. "Utility credits will free up real dollars for utility customers to use in other ways.
"The City of Lawrenceville plans to make every effort to work with customers affected by COVID-19 on payment arrangements and flexibility with cutoffs."
The other parts of the plan are also expected to help
The assistance program with Salvation Army Project SHARE will be pre-funded with "an initial credit balance" of $100,000. Qualifying utility customers will be offered bill credits for one month in a 12-month period.
City officials said utility customers can set up an appointment with Project SHARE representatives by calling 770-724-1660. They can also call Lawrenceville's customer service department at 678-407-6675 or send an email to customerservice@lawrencevillega.org.
The payment plan options that will be available to utility customers will be to spread their bill payments over a period of up to six months.Customers can contact the city's customer service department about this as well.
