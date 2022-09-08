Children carry international flags during an event at the Lawrenceville Lawn. The city of Lawrenceville and Atlanta International Night Market will co-host a multicultural Around the World in the DTL on Friday and Saturday.
The city of Lawrenceville will celebrate Gwinnett County's multicultural community this weekend with a two-day "Around the World in the DTL" celebration.
The event will be a partnership between the city and the Atlanta International Night Market and will begin Friday night and continue through Saturday. This is the second year in a row that the night market and the city have teamed up for an event.
Lawrenceville officials said "Around the World in the DTL" will include food, music and activities.
“The City of Lawrenceville is proud to host the Atlanta International Night Market at the Lawrenceville Lawn for another year,” Mayor David Still said. “Lawrenceville City Council and staff value the ability to provide free and educational events for the community to enjoy.”
The first part of "Around the World in the DTL" will be a Live in the DTL concert event on the Lawrenceville Lawn at 5 p.m. on Friday. That event will include a performance by Gloria’s Miami Sound - Gloria Estefan Tribute at 8 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to wear "Miami-inspired" outfits to the concert.
The second day of "Around the World in the DTL" will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with more than 50 vendors and food trucks offering international food selections and multicultural wares, dance performances, acrobatic routines and performances by various musical groups, capped off by R&B group Soul Cartel.
“The Atlanta International Night Market is excited to continue our partnership with the City of Lawrenceville and bring vendors and performers representing over 20 countries,” Atlanta International Night Market CFO Jeffrey Kuo said. “There will be something for everyone!”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
