IMG_8742.jpg

Children carry international flags during an event at the Lawrenceville Lawn. The city of Lawrenceville and Atlanta International Night Market will co-host a multicultural Around the World in the DTL on Friday and Saturday.

 Photo: City of Lawrenceville

The city of Lawrenceville will celebrate Gwinnett County's multicultural community this weekend with a two-day "Around the World in the DTL" celebration.

The event will be a partnership between the city and the Atlanta International Night Market and will begin Friday night and continue through Saturday. This is the second year in a row that the night market and the city have teamed up for an event.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.