Encouraging redevelopment on the outskirts of Lawrenceville's existing downtown area.
Pushing for development along the new college corridor and the Lawrenceville Train Depot.
Expanding housing, retail and office options in the downtown area.
Creating a safe, multi-modal environment through road and trail projects.
Lawrenceville leaders approved these ideas on Monday as part of a five-to-10-year downtown master plan update that not only calls for the expansion of the downtown's core footprint, but also renovations to existing downtown spaces. The plan will help guide development and redevelopment in Lawrenceville's downtown district over the course of the 2020's.
“As our downtown changes and evolves through the years, it is important for us to recenter our vision and in some cases, create a new vision for Gwinnett’s county seat,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “The Master Plan Update is a roadmap for the community as we work to resolve challenges and create new opportunities to benefit the City of Lawrenceville.”
Lawrenceville's updated plan is focused on four principles: encouraging connectivity with a safe, multi-modal environment; expanding the retail, office and housing options in downtown; undertaking placemaking initiatives to preserve Lawrenceville's character; and creating "a downtown for all ages."
City leaders began gathering public input in December 2020 through online activities, interactive public meetings and Core Team meetings.
What came out of that planning process were ideas for how to use land, create placemaking opportunities, foster economic development, address mobility and connectivity as well as make transportation improvements within the next five years.
One area the city included in the plan is an expansion of its downtown Livable Centers Initiative boundaries to include: development along the college corridor and around the Lawrenceville Train Depot; redevelopment around Central Gwinnett High School; redevelopment around Paper Mill Road and redevelopment along Grayson Highway.
The plan also looks forward to the later half of the 2020's, with the five-to-10-year portion of it establishing an action plan that will guide the city in the areas of land use, housing, transportation and placemaking.
One of the longterm ideas includes extending the downtown character area of storefronts, which currently ends at Buford Drive eastward along East Crogan Street to the point where East Pike Street splits off from it near the entrance to Rhodes Jordan Park. Town homes and a small grocery store could also be a part of this area of redevelopment according to the city's draft plan.
"The proforma analysis determined that both multi-family and for-sale town homes, in addition to commercial space, could be included to make the redevelopment feasible," the draft copy of the master plan stated. "This level of intensity would compliment surrounding uses including the Lawrenceville Lawn and newer adjacent development and could set the tone for additional redevelopment to the north. The challenge will be to assemble the necessary properties in a timely and cost efficient manner."
A gateway "parklet," as well as commercial redevelopment and town homes, are proposed at the northeast corner of East Pike Street and Buford Drive.
A major mixed-use redevelopment is proposed for the corner of South Clayton and Nash Street, where a shopping center currently sits, to include multi-family residential, office and commercial uses.
"The proforma analysis determined that a high level of intensity of new development on site would be necessary to make the redevelopment feasible," the draft master plan stated. "While the amount of development shown ... and the corresponding leasing rates are feasible, the site acquisition cost assumption in the analysis may be conservative, given the continuing increases in land costs. Higher land cost likely would push this scenario into (the) 'marginally feasible' range and prompt the necessity of public sector incentives if the project is an economic development priority."
The plan also calls for a trail connection between the college corridor and Rhodes Jordan Park and the "activation" of Honest Alley with outdoor cafes and public art to make it more of a pedestrian-friendly area.
Another suggestion from the draft master plan presented to the City Council was to make Crogan and Pike Streets two-way routes at the Lawrenceville Square, similar to what the city did with the entirety of Perry Street and South Clayton Street, south of the square, a few years ago.
There are also ideas for doing streetscaping with sidewalks and medians that include trees along Buford Drive, Scenic Highway, East Crogan Street and Grayson Highway.
“The City Council and I are grateful to the community volunteers, contractors, and staff who have spent almost a year dedicated to completing this task with excellence and look forward to sharing the final document with the public,” Mayor David Still said. “The support of all those invested in the community will ultimately make elements of this plan a reality.”
