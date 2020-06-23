Lawrenceville officials are anticipating raising the city’s millage rate by an undetermined amount in 2021 to help cover the more than $180 million the city plans to spend to operating during its upcoming fiscal year.
The City Council approved Lawrenceville’s $182 million fiscal year 2021 budget Monday.
The announcement on Tuesday says a slight increase in the city’s millage rate is anticipated after a decade of decreases, followed by a year of no changes to the rate. Officials said the amount of the increase is yet to be determined, however.
Lawrenceville currently has a millage rate of 1.826 mills.
“The City of Lawrenceville has one of the largest municipal budgets in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Council and I take that very seriously,” Mayor David Still said in a statement. “I am proud of the work our staff has completed to efficiently plan for our future, being ever mindful of our recent events.”
One of the major pieces of the budget is $15 million that has been set aside for redevelopment and economic development in a bid to attract higher wage jobs to the city. Those jobs would be located along the state Route 316 corridor.
The city is also planning to spend $5 million to add 400 new parking spaces to downtown Lawrenceville; $2 million in personnel to fund the first staff additions to the Lawrenceville police and streets departments in more than a decade; and fund a 7% salary increase for city employees. There is also $2.5 million for the partnership with Gwinnett County Public Schools to create the Gwinnett Fine Arts Conservatory at Central Gwinnett High School.
Funding to help continue paying the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center construction and an unspecified amount to replace aging and run-down housing.
“This budget is fiscally responsible, with conservative measures based on potential declining revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Still said. “I am well-pleased with the balance between delivering services, contingency funds, and investing in our staff.”
City Manager Chuck Warbington said, “I am extremely proud of our staff and the contingency fund they created during the COVID-19 pandemic by reducing overall expenses in early 2020 as revenue trends were closely monitored. This is further proof that an investment in human capital is very timely for FY2021. The end result has allowed the city to continue to maintain and improve its financial position, which benefits our citizens as we invest back into the community through support services, safety, and development.”
