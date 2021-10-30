Lawrenceville is offering Gwinnett County residents a new option to recycle glass products.
The city announced this week that it has established a drop-off glass recycling station at the city's Pubic Works building. The station gives people, regardless of whether they live in the city, the ability to dispose of their used glass products during daylight hours.
“The City of Lawrenceville is pleased to offer our community a convenient option for glass recycling right here in Downtown Lawrenceville,” said Mayor David Still. “The City Council and I received the message that recycling is extremely important to our citizens. It saves energy, conserves natural resources, prevents pollution, and reduces the amount of waste sent to our landfills.”
The issue of glass recycling has existed since facilities designed to handle those options closed a few years ago, but took a new urgency after Hefty expanded its EnergyBag program into Gwinnett County earlier this year. The program is designed so residents can use special orange bags to collect their used glass products and dispose of them for recycling. Gwinnett and its cities were caught off guard by the program's expansion into the county and officials initially had to tell residents not to put the bags out for recycling until a solution could be worked out on how to accept the items for recycling.
Gwinnett County established a glass recycling drop off site of its own earlier this month, but that is separate from the site Lawrenceville announced this past week.
The city is working with Latham Home Sanitation to transfer the glass items dropped off at the center to an offsite recycling center. Residents must rinse out the glass containers to remove all food and debris before the items are brought to the drop-off site. Lids must be removed and discarded separately.
Residents can visit the Public Works Building, which is located at 435 W. Pike St., between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on any day of the week and drop off the items in bins located under an awning in the facility's parking lot. Food and beverage bottles, including jars, will be accepted at the site regardless of what color the glass is. The site has separate bins marked for dropping off clear glass items and colored glass items.
The city stressed that residents can not drop off broken glass, light bulbs, mirrors, televisions, window panes or car windshields at the site.
“As the county seat, Downtown Lawrenceville is a daily destination for thousands who work in the area,” Assistant City Manager Barry Mock said. “We welcome all who are interested in glass recycling to utilize this service. We saw the need in our community and our Public Works staff worked out the logistics to provide a solution.”
Residents who have questions about the glass recycling drop-off site can visit www.lawrencevilleutilities.com/recycling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.