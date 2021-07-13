Dining on the Lawrenceville Square took a sharp turn last summer when construction of a new bricked area was completed in front of Local Republic and McCray’s Tavern on Perry Street, not far from the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse.
The outdoor dining area has proven to be a hit and the city – in partnership with other eateries – is moving forward with more bricks, this time on Crogan Street, in the vicinity of D’Floridian and Oyster Bay Seafood Café.
“We’re probably 90 to 95 percent complete with the new outdoor dining area along Crogan Street,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said late last week. “We hope that to be open in the next couple of weeks. We’ve got railing and electrical work to do, but the hardscape piece is done.”
And the city’s not finished yet, with plans for at least two more outside dining areas on the books.
“We will then be looking at staying on Crogan Street with our next project and just move past Clayton Street near Cosmo’s (Little Italy Pizza) area, so that will be our next one,” Warbington said. “And after that, we’ll be looking up off of Perry Street that’s an extension of the one we just did up there.”
Warbington added that the brickwork will be done in stages to minimize the impact on downtown businesses
“We’re trying to do these in sections to keep the impact down for our merchants,” he said. “But it has been highly successful. The businesses and folks in those areas have really liked it.”
D’Floridian manager Christian Monteon said he’s pleased with the new development and thinks it will have a positive impact on the Square.
“It’s going to help with the people walking by and the people who want to sit outside,” Monteon said. “It will help accommodate everyone on the front patio, and everyone coming together – the restaurants and the establishments – is a great thing because it’s going to help everyone grow.”
Warbington said the first two bricked-area projects were paid for from COVID stimulus funds, adding that future partners will have a 50/50 agreement to fund improvements.
“Local Republic and McCray’s have a lease on their spots,” he said. “The new (area) we’re about to open will be the D’Floridian and Oyster Bay. As we move down near Cosmo’s we’ll have a lease on that and we’re continuing to talk as new (restaurants) are coming in…Each one of these, we allow the lease-holder restaurants to lease portions on an annual basis for outside dining.
“…The original intent was to be a 50/50 construction – they do 50% and we do 50%, but we have used COVID stimulus money so we’ve done 100%. We’re telling the businesses that as long as that money is still available we’re going to continue to do it 100% and we’ll move back to 50/50 as we get further along.”
If there is a loss in what appears to be a win-win-win situation for the city, local businesses and patrons, it may be associated with about a dozen lost parking spaces on the Square.
“Initially there was a little worry from the community about losing parking spaces,” said Warbington. “This last one we lost eight parking spaces but they’re difficult spaces to get in and out of, and the benefit to the downtown community has so far outweighed the losing of eight parking spaces since we just opened a parking deck.”
Lawrenceville Downtown Parking, which opened six months ago, is located just off the Square on Corgan Street, not far from the Post Office.
Monteon also thinks the parking garage will prove to be beneficial.
“We’ve got some parking spaces in the back but the parking garage is going to help a lot,” he said. “We only have like four (parking spots) in the front so I think this will be way better.”
