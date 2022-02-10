Lawrenceville police were already mired in a sexual harassment scandal that ultimately led to the retirement of former police chief Tim Wallis, but it was rocked even further on Thursday by an unrelated admission by the acting chief, Maj. Myron Walker.
Walker held a press conference to admit that he had an affair seven years ago and used the resources of his employer at the time, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, to facilitate it.
He said he and his wife had dealt with the issue of the affair years ago.
"Several years ago, I upset my wife and my family by engaging in an extramarital affair," the acting chief said as his wife stood by his side. "My judgement — my bad judgement — was further compounded by utilizing resources of my previous employer to engage in this relationship."
Walker said he was coming forward to discuss the affair and his subsequent actions to cover it up because he had been made aware that a news report was about to come out about the incident. The press conference was, in essence, an attempt to get ahead of the story.
He also said he likely would not have held the press conference to admit to the affair if a news story about it was not about to come out.
"I can't tell you how sorry I am for the intense pain this story caused my wife and daughters," Walker said. "But, I speak to you today in an effort to ensure the truth is told and to ask my community for forgiveness as we weather this storm."
Walker did not go into many details about the affair or how he used Sheriff's Office resources to facilitate it, and he took only a few questions at the press conference. Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta has cited court documents which showed the affair was with a coworker in the Sheriff's Office.
Walker did say that when officials at the Sheriff's Office, including then-Sheriff Butch Conway, got wind of the affair, he admitted to it. He was then demoted and suspended.
"I deserved the punishment I received," Walker said. "My humiliation paled in comparison to the pain I caused my wife ... I can never thank her enough for keeping our family together during the worst time of our lives.
"We hurt together, we cried together, we're good together and today we smile together because we learned firsthand that we're stronger together."
But, Walker also said he expected that, while the affair happened seven years ago, news of it would likely have a detrimental impact on the police department.
"This is something we're revisiting from seven years prior," Walker said. "It hasn't distracted us at this point. I think the distraction is what we're doing right now because I'm having to explain that to my guys. I've made rounds to all of the roll calls to let them know that this was going to occur and I'm very open and transparent.
"When I came to the city, I was open and transparent. I didn't want the city to be surprised by anything if that resurfaced, as it has now. I'm an open book."
City Manager Chuck Warbington previously said Lawrenceville's plan is to give Walker an opportunity to run the department as acting chief for about six months before deciding how to proceed on hiring a new permanent chief.
The acting chief said he plans to leave any decisions on the future of the police department's leadership up to Warbington, Mayor David Still and the Lawrenceville City Council. The department's employees will also have an impact on that decision as well, according to Walker.
"I'm going to let the guys that work for me right now, and the city manager and the City Council and the mayor make that decision," he said. "I'm here just to move us forward and to heal our department. That's what we need now."
