Lawrenceville accepts $5 million grant to work with youth, families and city employees

Lawrenceville officials recently accepted a $5 million grant to address youth involvement, create an internal diversity committee for city employees and expand efforts by the city's police department to improve how it responds to calls that involve mental health crises.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration awarded the Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma, also known as ReCAST, grant to the city, and the City Council voted this week to accept it. Lawrenceville is the smallest of nine cities that received ReCAST grants this year. the others are Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania; Denver, Colo.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Milwaukee, Wis.; San Antonio, Texas; Oakland, Calif.; and Flint, Mich..
“The City of Lawrenceville is extremely honored to be named a 2021 ReCAST grant recipient,” Mayor David Still said. “A team of talented community partners came together to create an impressive proposal and will now work collaboratively toward the betterment of our community using a multimodal approach.”
Three of the six areas Lawrenceville officials said they plan to spend the money on involve youth engagement, while one addresses diversity-related needs of city employees, one is focused on helping organizations that provide assistance to families and the final one is centered on the Project F.I.R.S.T. Co-Responder program involving city police and Viewpoint Health.
The three youth-related programs the city plans to spend grant funds on include the creation of a City Youth Council that includes students from Lawrenceville-area public high schools; launching an effort to help at-risk youth in the Lawrenceville area, gradually growing the number of students served until it reaches 1,700 youth served by the fifth year; and expanding the Summer of Impact Youth Internship program by adding internships and participating schools. The Youth Council would be focused on helping at-risk youth and increasing civic engagement by teens in the city.
The city also plans to create an internal diversity committee that would be tasked with increasing engagement of city employees. Lawrenceville officials also want to use some of the funding from the grant to expand the Project F.I.R.S.T. co-responder program where mental health professionals from Viewpoint Health go with Lawrenceville police officers when they respond to calls that involve mental health crises.
The final area that Lawrenceville plans to spend grant funds on is the creation of a referral process to help local families get access to resources. The city's goal is to provide assistance to as many as 1,500 residents by the fifth year of this effort. Lawrenceville officials will be working with Impact46, Georgia Center for Opportunity and Families First to increase social services and mental health services access and reduce trauma among high-risk youth and their families. Those organizations will also work with the city on its other plans for spending the grant funds.
“The ReCAST grant can be transformational for our community,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “Much of the grant’s included programming was already taking place or in the planning stages by community partners and the City of Lawrenceville. The five-million in federal funding and the potential for a renewal in the sixth year can have exponential impact and improve the quality of life for nearly all of Lawrenceville’s more than 30,000 residents.”
